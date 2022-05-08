France: President Macron Set To Begin 2nd Term; Vows 'stronger, More Independent' Country

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to create a "strong and more independent" country as he is set to begin his second term at Elysee Palace on May 14. During the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, Macron, after securing a comfortable majority against his opposition, promised to "take action relentlessly with a goal...to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century's challenges," The Associated Press reported. His remarks came after the Constitutional Council chief Laurent Fabius formally announced Macron as the winner of the April Presidential elections.

"This time ahead will be that or resolute action for France and for Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron said, as quoted by AP.

Macron further added that his administration will "first take necessary actions to avoid any escalation following Russia's aggression in Ukraine." Emerging victoriously against his far-right opponent, Macron also pledged to find a "fair method" to lead the country and mitigate civil tensions. Macron outlined that he will ensure that the Parliament worked together with unions, associations, and other people from the economic, political, and cultural world to create a more inclusive and understanding style of governance. "Every day of the mandate that lies ahead I will have just one compass point. And that is to serve," Macron said, adding that he will become a "new President."

Macron to begin second term as France's president on May 14

Macron's second-term inaugural ceremony was marked with 21 cannon shots from Invalides military memorial. About 500 guests were in attendance at the ceremony, including his stepchildren and grandchildren, The Associated Press reported. Former French Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicholas Sarkozy also graced the event. On arrival, Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honour (highest designation in France) by the Constitutional Council after the results were declared. Macron then delivered a short speech and greeted his guests individually. Notably, the French President will begin his second-term officially on May 14 after his ongoing term expires on May 13.

Macron was re-elected as President with 58.55% votes against Marine Le Pen. In his second term, Macron has a lot on his plate, mostly on the domestic front. As per reports, he has to be prepared for protests amid skyrocketing costs of living. Macron will also have to appoint a new Prime Minister following incumbent Jean Castex's step down to give a "new impetus" to the governance of the country during the 44-year-old President's second term.

(Image: AP)