France: President Macron Wishes May Day To Workers Amid Massive Protests

Amid the raging nationwide protests in the country, French President Emmanuel Macron wished the country on International Worker’s Day. Over the course of the year 2023, France has been engulfed in protests against the controversial pension reform proposed by the Macron administration earlier this year. The reform which now has been passed as law, proposed to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Macron’s decision to override the country’s lower chamber to pass the bill turned the protest even more violent.

“You get up early to feed us. You promote the know-how of our territories. You contribute to our sovereignty. On this May 1st, to all the workers, thank you,” Macron tweeted on Monday. The wishes by the French President came in the midst of unions conducting a united May Day protest in the country. The nationwide protest took place for only the third time since 1945. The day which is commemorated to celebrate labour rights all around the world witnessed massive protests throughout the country.

Vous vous levez tôt pour nous nourrir.

Vous faites rayonner les savoir-faire de nos territoires. Vous contribuez à notre souveraineté.



En ce 1er mai, à tous les travailleurs, merci. pic.twitter.com/nlDjTUUFsO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 1, 2023

Biggest May Day demonstrations in years

On Monday, thousands of people took to the streets across France in what the French Democratic Confederation of Labour union hope is the country’s biggest May Day demonstrations in years. While the marches were largely peaceful, a group of extremist protesters shattered windows of stores and banks in the French National capital, Paris. In light of the scale of the protest, the French police deployed drones all across the country to film the unrest. According to AP News, the move raised concerns among the defenders and activist groups. The section of the society stated that deploying drones hampers privacy in the country. As per the report by the news outlet, on Monday, the Paris police detained 30 people in the city. The clashes were also reported in Lyon and Nantes.

Earlier today it was reported that around 12,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed across France with 5,000 officers getting deployed in the French capital alone. In the midst of the protest, a report also emerged that the French police clashed with black-clad anarchists in Paris and other big cities. Unrest was also reported in Lyon where several vehicles were set ablaze and some business premises were trashed. The nationwide protest indicates the French population’s displeasure with the current administration and the reforms proposed by them.