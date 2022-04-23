France: Presidential Candidate Le Pen Vows To Regulate Animal Slaughter If She Wins

France’s presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has pledged to regulate animal slaughter if she wins upcoming polls against incumbent Emmanuel Macron. The far-right leader has advocated the move saying that it would reduce animal suffering, however, it has alarmed the minority communities of Muslims and Jews- both of which slaughter animals traditionally. “Attacking the way we eat impinges on our privacy and that is very serious,” Sarah Guttmann, a Jewish resident of Paris told Associated Press on Friday.

Le Pen has suggested that all the animals should be stunned before being slaughtered, framing the issue of animal rights and welfare. However, Jewish and Muslims have raised an objection to it asserting that their ways of kosher and halal were more humane. Notably, France hosts the largest Muslim and Jewish populations in western Europe and any such law could be interpreted as direct interference in freedom of religion.

“The intention is to target minority populations that bother her and send a message to voters who are against these minorities: ’Vote for me, because I will attack them and perhaps, with time, make them leave,” Guttmann asserted slamming the pledge by the country’s presidential candidate. Meanwhile Hayat Ettabet, a Muslim said that if the regulation comes into practice then her family would be forced to resort to bleeding out animals “in the bathroom, back to the way it was.”

Halal and Kosher

Halal meat is an Islamic method of slaughtering wherein the animal is killed through a cut to the jugular vein, Carotid artery, and windpipe. It is similar to Kosher as both methods require the use of sharp knives. But one major difference is that while during halal the slaughterman is required to take the name of God, the Jewish way does not require such things.

Le Pen is set to contest against incumbent Emanuel Macron on April 24 in the second round of the presidential polls. She previously created headlines after she vowed to pull France out of NATO’s military command in case she is elected as the leader of the country. However, the French leader also clarified that she does not want France to leave the bloc and only wants the country to move out of its command structure.

(Image: AP)