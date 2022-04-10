France Presidential Election 1st Round Begins; All You Need To Know About French Polls

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 10. In the election, 48.7 million people will have the opportunity to vote for one of 12 candidates competing for the European Union's second-largest economy, according to local media. Among the 12 candidates, seven ran in the 2017 election. The top two candidates will advance to the second and final rounds of the election on April 24, 2022.

Current French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking re-election and his opponents range from left-wing to far-right. Candidates such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Philippe Poutou, Nathalie Arthaud, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Jean Lassalle are all veterans of previous elections. However, Eric Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse, Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot are among the newcomers, according to French Media.

Voting system in France

All French adults who are aged 18 and above on the day of the first round are entitled to vote if they are registered on the electoral roll. The majority of voters had until March 4 to register. Voters also include those who have recently become French citizens. Prior to the election, registered voters should receive an electoral card in the mail. On election day, registered voters must report to their designated polling location where they can use one of the official ballots that they received in the mail or an identical one available at the polling place to cast their vote.

Voting in French overseas territories began on Saturday, with Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada leading the way, followed by territory in the Caribbean, Pacific and the Indian Ocean. On Sunday, at 8 am local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), polls opened across continental France. The official results will be available on the website of the Interior Ministry.

How a Presidential candidate can win

A French president might theoretically win the election with more than 50% of the vote in a single round of voting, however, this hasn't been the case with any candidate running for the country's top job. The winner of the second round of the election is chosen from the two candidates who received the most votes in the first round. The two-round system allows voters to vote with an open mind and chose their leader wisely. Soaring food and energy prices and the crisis in Ukraine have emerged as voters' top concerns this election, according to French Media. Voters were particularly concerned about the health and the environmental catastrophe, while many thought that these issues were not adequately handled, partially due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Image: AP