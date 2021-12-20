France on Sunday proposed a bill for citizens to take their mother's name once they turn 18, said French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. Speaking to local media, Moretti informed that the bill proposed by ruling LREM party lawmaker, Deputy Patrick Vignal, will garner collective support from the government. As per the proposed bill, children on turning adults will be free to keep their father's family name or opt for their mother's family name or both through a simple procedure through the local town hall.

The bill comes after the lawmaker observed that the existing procedure to change family names was a long and difficult process that required the applicant to provide a "legitimate" reason to do so. Justice Minister Moretti took to Twitter to assert that an adult must not reveal personal information for removing or adding a name.

"Nobody should have to reveal the intimate reasons to the state for changing the name," Moretti wrote. Speaking to ELLE Magazine, the justice minister also added that the new legislation will make it easier for young adults raised by single mothers or two fathers or mothers.

"When she (a mother) wants to register (her child) for the canteen or for judo, she is asked if it is really her son or her daughter. She must then justify her maternity and show her family record book. There is something humiliating about this process," Justice Minister Moretti told ELLE.

Legislation ensures "Law of equality" between parents

Answering a question about how the legislation on surname is necessary, Moretti told ELLE Magazine, a surname is an "identity, history" and pride but for many, it can be complicated. Explaining further, he noted, it can be painful for a mother who brings up her child alone. "I am thinking in particular of the child who bears the name of a man who was not a father but a progenitor who forgot his homework. It will be a law of equality between parents, a law of freedom for every French person," he clarified.

When asked about if the legislation is turned into law how will it be applied for minors, Moretti emphasised that "The law will allow the child to bear the mother's name as usual, either by bearing only her name, or the mother's name will be added to that of the father, or the order of the last names. It will require the validation of both parents and in the absence of this agreement, there will be recourse to the judge." In scenarios where the minor is over 13 years old, his/her consent will also be of vital importance.

Further exemplifying situations where he thinks the bill will be most fruitful, Moretti highlighted that it will be useful for those who want to pay homage to his mother when the father is an absentee. "More dramatically, to an adult who bears the name of a father convicted of violence perpetrated against his mother. I also think of terrifying situations like that of incest," he added. Lastly, he concluded by saying that the applicants will be relieved from the strenuous process of revealing personal reasons, instead just "declaration to the civil status of your town hall will now suffice."

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)