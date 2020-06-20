France: Protesters Douse Country's Health Ministry Building With Red Paint

Amid the raging demonstrations in France over poor working conditions for public sector healthcare workers, protesters recently painted the country’s health ministry building with red colour. While the deadly COVID-19 has claimed over 29,000 lives in France, the protesters painted the government building with red to symbolise the blood of those who died. According to an international media outlet, demonstrators even placed a giant medal-shaped banned which read ‘Medal of Contempt’ in a bid to highlight the government’s failure to listen to the concerns of healthcare workers.

1/2:France:Manif/Protest:Healthcare workers show their frustration with the Min. Health by dousing the building in fake blood. The sign says " the accounts of shame': #HôpitalPublic Video: Remy Buisine.



Algunos sanitarios denuncian la mala gestión de los hospitales a ls puertas pic.twitter.com/GLyO9L2zYr — Residents Corner (@ResidentsCorner) June 20, 2020

READ: Iran Foreign Minister Says France, Germany, UK 'accessories' To Trump & Netanyahu

The protests broke out earlier this week after which the French President Emmanuel Macron even decided to pay $1,676 bonus to public sector healthcare workers in a bid to recognise their role during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports, the protests started with healthcare workers in Paris demanding higher pay and more hospital staff after the medical care system struggled to cope with the virus crisis following years of cost cuts.

READ: Germany, France, UK Press Iran To Provide Atomic Site Access

Worst economic recession

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy also reportedly plunged into recession in the first quarter of the year. COVID-19 reportedly led to the worst economic recession in France since World War 2. It has also forced Macron to suspend his economic drive to accelerate economic growth, deregulate the economy and create jobs.

According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, France has reported over 196,000 cases and 29,620 fatalities as of now. In a bid to revive the economy, Macron also reopened cafes and restaurants. In addition, visitors from all European Union nations would also be allowed to inside the country, a move to give respite to the worst affected hospitality industry.

READ: British PM Boris Johnson Greets France's Macron With Namaste, Has Confusing Interaction

READ: France Calls US Withdrawal From Tech Tax Talks