France: Protests Erupt Across Country Demanding Govt To Prevent Violence Against Women

On Saturday, November 20, thousands of demonstrators marched through the city of Paris and other French cities demanding that the government take more steps to prevent violence against women, according to a report by the news agency The Associated Press (AP). The protests come amid mounting public outrage in France over women killed by their spouses, as well as a growing number of French women speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse. Protesters marched in front of a giant banner that said "stop sexist and sexual assault" in Paris.

Expressing sympathy for women are trapped in abusive domestic situations, Parisian activist said Ghislaine Gireire-Revalier, "We constantly put blame on the females. What we forget is the phenomenon of being in one’s grip...it's like being engulfed in a web by a spider," he was quoted as saying by the news agency. So far this year, at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France - nearly one woman every three days, claimed groups fighting violence against women.

Activists demand French govt to devote 1 billion euros annually for women's safety

According to nationwide research in 2017, over 220,000 women are subjected to physical or sexual abuse by their partners. It is significant to mention here that activists are demanding President Emmanuel Macron's government to devote 1 billion euros per year to combating violence against women. Currently, 360 million euros are being spent to build more shelters. Meanwhile, Meryll Le Goff, a protester, stated that safeguards have been put in place, such as a phone for individuals in grave danger, a special phone with a button to press to alert police.

"But there aren't enough for everyone. Measures half done, men are detained temporarily or even imprisoned but get eventually released without any strict measures which is a big concern," Le Goff was quoted as saying be AP. However, the country's Justice Ministry claimed that around 2,500 special phones were deployed in the country in September. Notably, the demonstrations are part of a week of global events commemorating International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

