France Protests: Rioters Ram Car Into Residence Of Mayor In Paris

Protests persisting throughout France due to the police shooting of a teenager resulted in protesters deliberately crashing a car into the residence of the mayor in a Paris suburb on Sunday (July 2), causing injuries to his family members. Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun took to Twitter to report that demonstrators forcefully drove a car into his house, before "setting a fire".

"My wife and one of my children were injured," Mayor Jeanbrun said. "My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. I will not back down," he added.

Following the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel, who was fatally shot by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, France experienced sporadic outbreaks of violence. The incident resulted in a significant gathering at his funeral, with hundreds of individuals in attendance.

Mourners bury slain teen

In a somber display, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community, filled with sorrow and anguish, formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a cemetery on Saturday. They gathered to lay to rest a 17-year-old whose tragic death at the hands of the police has sparked days of rioting and looting across the country.

The severity of the crisis was underscored by President Emmanuel Macron, who canceled an official trip to Germany due to the ongoing unrest throughout France.

To prevent further violence on the fifth night, the government deployed 45,000 police officers to streets across the nation. Providing an update, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the night had been relatively calmer compared to previous ones, attributing it to the decisive action taken by the security forces. He also reported that 427 arrests were made overnight.

Some 2,800 people have been arrested overall since the teen’s death on Tuesday.