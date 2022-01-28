France: Public Insurance Cover For People Not Vaccinated Against COVID Sparks Row

Paris hospital system chief Martin Hirsch ignited a debate Wednesday on whether the cost of the treatment for people not vaccinated against COVID-19 should be covered under the country's public health insurance, Turkish daily Daily Sabah reported. According to the report, Hirsch said that unvaccinated people must pay for their costly treatment instead of being covered under public health insurance.

"When free and efficient drugs are available, should people be able to renounce it without consequences...while we struggle to take care of other patients?" Daily Sabah quoted Hirsch as saying on French television on Wednesday.

As per estimates exhibited by France's universal health care system, COVID patients who need intensive care are fully covered under public health insurance, which costs about $3,340 (over Rs 2.5 lakh) per day and typically lasts a week to 10 days. According to Hirsch, the COVID-19 vaccine cost little to the government as well as the individual who is taking the jab at their own expense, but the treatment of unvaccinated persons jeopardise the availability of the system for everyone else. He said health costs are exploding due to the irresponsible behaviour of some people who are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The Daily Sabah report stated that the country's far-right politicians and several health professionals rejected the argument proposed by the Paris hospital system chief. Besides refuting the argument, they demanded the immediate termination of Hirsch. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo – who chairs the AP-HP board also demanded the firing of the Paris hospitals chief. Amid increasing debate over the issue, Health Minister Olivier Veran refused to comment on Hirsch's call but another lawmaker said on BFM TV that "the issue as raised by the medical community could not be ignored."

France reeling under Omicron wave

It should be mentioned that France has been reeling under the highly-infectious Omicron strain of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the data released by the health ministry informed that the country reported at least 5,01,635 new COVID-19 cases.

Amid soaring cases in the country, French President Emmanuel Macron on several occasions advocated for people to get the COVID jabs. Citing the mid-January IFOP poll, the Turkish daily reported that 51% of French people believed it was justified that unvaccinated people who need intensive care should pay part or all of their hospital bills.

(Image: @MartinHirsch/Twitter/Pixabay)