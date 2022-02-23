France Removes Australia As 'strategic Partner' Over Canberra's AUKUS Decision

France has removed Australia from its list of close "strategic partners" following tensions between the two countries over the AUKUS security pact. Signed on 15 September 2021 between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the US and the UK announced that it will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines under the trilateral security agreement.

France in an updated version of its official Indo-Pacific strategy said that they would now cooperate with Australia on a "case-by-case basis," Independent reported. The French Foreign Ministry, in its regional strategy that was updated in February 2022, now lists Australia under "other bilateral partnerships" instead of a strategic partner.

The French government justified the decision citing the Australian government's decision to break off the partnership of trust with France without prior consultation. According to the French government, the partnership that was broken by the Australian government included the Future Submarine Programme (FSP) and has resulted in a "re-evaluation of the past strategic partnership between the two countries."

France to maintain bilateral ties with Australia on 'case-by-case basis'

The French Foreign Ministry further said that France will have bilateral cooperation with Australia on a "case-by-case basis" as per its national interests and those of regional partners, as per the Independent report.

Furthermore, the French foreign ministry informed that they plan to maintain close ties with the United States which is an "ally and major player in the Indo-Pacific" and to bolster coordination, including issues raised after the announcement of the AUKUS agreement.

Australia cancels submarine deal with France after AUKUS

Earlier in September, Australia had cancelled a submarine deal with France after the AUKUS security pact with the US and UK. The agreement with US and UK would make Australia the first country without nuclear weapons to have nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia had informed France that it will end its contract with DCNS, a majority state-owned company, to build the conventional submarines, according to AP.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Australia's decision "a stab in the back" and added that they had developed a "relationship of trust with Australia" and that the trust was broken.

(Inputs from AP, Image: AP)