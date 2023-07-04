France Riots: Violence Spreads To Switzerland, No Signs Of Deescalation

Even with nearly 45,000 police officers deployed across different suburbs, France witnessed the seventh night of unrest and violence on July 4 as hundreds of youngsters clashed with the police following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old delivery driver Nahel Merzouk of Algerian and Moroccan descent at a traffic signal. Anger simmered across several towns as well as French capital Paris as high-rise buildings were covered in the thick plume of smoke arising from the torching of the public properties.

Angry youth set cars ablaze during the violent demonstrations, as they attacked an estimated 99 town halls. A burning car targeted the suburban home of l’Hay-les-Les Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun while Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin appealed for a “calmer” atmosphere. But there were few signs of the tense situation deescalating as angst-laden protesters chanted "Vengeance for Nahel" and emblazoned vengeful texts on the walls of the buildings across the French capital.

The toll of the first six nights of riots and violence in #France:

- 11,113 dumpster fires

- 5,662 vehicle fires

- 1,059 buildings burned or devastated

- 254 assaults on police stations, gendarmerie barracks and municipal police stations

- 722 policemen and gendarmes wounded… pic.twitter.com/jYoJR5Y4oe — Britain First (@BFirstParty) July 4, 2023

Look at how "le pays des lumières" treats its women, look at how France's misogynistic police thrashes women for expressing their right to protest/disagree.



I don't ever want to hear about their "lessons" in respecting women, this is disgusting. #FranceHasFallen pic.twitter.com/AAAv8Hu4Nn — OTsyndrom (@OTsyndrom) July 4, 2023

Protests spread in neighbouring Switzerland

There have been some reports of the protests now spreading to neighbouring Switzerland as rebellion rocked the city of Lausanne. Scores of individuals, mostly teenagers, were detained by the Swiss police.

Youth hurled stones and at least one Molotov cocktail in the centre of Lausanne over the weekend. “Echoing the events and riots raging in France, more than a hundred youths gathered in central Lausanne and damaged businesses,” the Lausanne police said in a statement, according to Telegraph.

Youth smash windows during the French protests. Credit: AP

Lausanne police spokesperson reportedly explained the situation, saying: “Quite clearly, what emerges from what we have seen is that these young people during the night were inspired by the situation in France.”

Cars were set ablaze by the protesters. Credit: AP

Protesters set fire on pubic property in Nanterre, outside Paris. Credit: AP

The Swiss police noted that the violence commenced shortly after messages started circulating on social media.

In Clamart, approximately 8 km (5 miles) from central Paris a night curfew was imposed to curb any incidences of violence. All buses and tram services were terminated post 9 pm, Valerie Pecresse, the head of the greater Paris region stated. Pecresse added that several vehicles were set ablaze by the protesting mob.

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls for imposing the state of emergency as demanded by the opposition as towns braced for more rioting. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, during a speech made at the northern town of Mons-en-Baroeul, warned that the response of the state “must be extremely firm” for those who are destroying and burning France.

Police forces walk past burning cars and fire. Credit: AP

French police arrested 1,300 individuals on June 30 and over 750 more arrests were made in the subsequent days.