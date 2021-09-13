France Says Taliban Lying About Inclusive Govt, Refuses To Recognise Group's Legitimacy

France, on Saturday, announced that the nation would not recognise the government formed by the Taliban or have any ties with it. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has asserted that "France refuses to recognise or have any relations with the government", ANI reported Sputnik citing Le Drian as saying on France 5 broadcaster. Le Drian has stated that they have "put forward a number of conditions" and they are waiting for their action.

Le Drian has emphasised that the Taliban had repeatedly assured that they will allow the citizens of foreign countries and Afghan citizens to leave the war-ravaged nation but they have not shown any such action. He further said that the Taliban had spoken about "inclusive and representative government. However, they lie". Le Drian has asserted that they have set forth some conditions and they are waiting for the action of the Taliban. Countries like Japan, United States, Canada have also expressed that they were not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

EU in no rush to recognise Taliban

The situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with the international community trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in the war-ravaged nation. The European Union is in no hurry to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's new ruler. Last week, the European Commission's Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, Gunnar Wiegand, said that the EU is neither in hurry to recognise the Taliban nor to establishing official relations with the group. Wiegand further stated that the European Union needs to communicate, influence and make use of the leverages with the Taliban.

Even though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member all-male Cabinet on Tuesday, September 7. Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy. In mid-August, the Taliban took control of Kabul, wreaking havoc in Afghanistan and prompting the international community to evacuate their citizens from the war-ravaged nation.

