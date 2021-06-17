France Scraps Its Outdoor Face-mask Mandate; To End Nightly COVID Curfew

After being subjected to months of start-stop lockdown restrictions, France has finally emerged out of COVID-19 related curbs. On Wednesday, the country’s Prime Minister Jean Castex repealed the mandatory mask-wearing rule, allowing people to see each other’s face after almost two years. Additionally, he also announced that the night curfew, which has been in place for eight months now, would be lifted starting Sunday.

“It’s actually improving more rapidly than we had hoped for,” Castex said. “My dear fellow citizens, I say it, I feel it: we are experiencing an important moment, a happy moment of return to a form of normal life again.”

On Thursday, French residents were spotted taking to streets, nightclubs, bars and cafes. While it is still compulsory to wear a face-covering at crowded places like stadiums, busy roads etc, Parisians were seen frolicking in the capital’s picturesque parks. Many people rushed to get photographed with the iconic Eiffel Tower. Similar scenes were seen in other French administrative regions.

'Fashionable as it gets'

Since the pandemic began, France has reported a total of 5,747,647 COVID infections, out of which a total of 110,578 have succumbed to the virus, whereas 5,525,051 have recovered. France, which suffered gigantic revenue losses due to the closure of its iconic tourist sites reopened its museums and art galleries late in May. In addendum, it also gave a green signal for restaurants, gyms, theatres to reopen last week. Major sports and cultural events can have a maximum of 5,000 people but all need to show a vaccination certificate or a negative test within the last 48 hours, as per a report by the Associated Press.

The French Prime Minister described easing the rules as “a rule of common sense in view of the evolution of the epidemic situation.” He, however, warned that “when we get together, when we are in a crowded place – a queue, in a market or in the stands of a stadium” masks will be applicable for personal safety from the infection. It will also be compulsory in closed areas and indoor settings, such as in shops, schools and offices, and on public transport.

All Images: AP