France Stabbing Victims Battle For Lives, President Calls Attack 'absolute Cowardice'

Hours after the mass stabbing incident that injured four pre-school children and jolted France, the country’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a press conference with Anncey prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis to give an update on the situation. In the press conference, Mathis stated that the accused is the father of a child of the same age as the victims. The French authorities also have reportedly confirmed that six people were injured including four children and two adults after a Syrian asylum-seeker went on a stabbing spree at a playground in a French town called Annecy.

“My first thoughts go to the parents and children who are still in a serious condition and to the adults who are also wounded. The investigation will determine both the background, the profile of this assailant, and naturally everything must be elucidated,” Borne stated in the press conference.

“But today is a time for emotion and we are here with the interior minister, by the side of the inhabitants of Annecy, to express all our support and the solidarity of the nation,” she further added. In the midst of all the chaos, two new videos have surfaced in which the attacker can be seen sprinting around with a knife in the park in the French alpine town. In the Thursday press conference, Borne offered more details on the suspect and confirmed that he is a Syrian who had refugee status in Sweden, Telegraph UK reported.

The French Prime Minister made it clear that the 32-year-old Syrian suspect had "no previous criminal record or psychiatric record". She stated that he had applied for asylum in France but was “overridden” due to his refugee status in Sweden. “The entire community of Annecy has been shaken by the incident,” Borne stated in a press conference. “France is standing firm and the state prosecutor is conducting the inquest,” she added. Meanwhile, Mathis went on to assert that the witnesses and victims who were not injured are currently in a state of shock and are being observed by a specialist medical team. "We are all terrifically shocked by this," Borne exclaimed. While the motivation of the suspect is yet to be found, the prosecutor stated that there is no evidence of a “terrorist motivation”.

One injured included a British citizen, all four children are in critical condition

In the press conference, the Anncey prosecutor said that all children who were injured in the incident are suffering from life-threatening injuries. “The four minors (stabbed) are in critical condition,” she asserted. “One of the adults is Dutch and another English. They were tourists because the attack took place in a play area in a park opposite Lake Annecy,” she added. Mathis confirmed that among the victims, one was 22 months old, two were two years old and one was three years old. The suspect was carrying “one knife” and suffered from “light” injuries Mathis stated.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed that a British child was among the victims of the attack. “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can,” he said at an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) press conference. “Also aware that one of the people, one of the children injured, was a British national. We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family. And of course, we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this terrible time,” he added.

Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak also expressed his solidarity and agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that the stabbing incident was a “truly cowardly act”. “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the shocking attack in Annecy this morning. As @EmmanuelMacron has said, it was a truly cowardly act. The UK and France have always stood together against acts of violence, and we do so again today,” Sunak wrote on Twitter. The British Labour Party leader Kier Starmer also stated that he was “horrified” after listening to the news. “Horrific news from Annecy. My thoughts are with the victims of today’s shocking attack, their families and the wider community. The U.K. is united in offering our support to France,” Starmer tweeted.