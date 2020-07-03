France: Streets And Squares To Be Named After African World War 2 Heroes

France has recently announced that it will be re-naming certain streets after African World War 2 heroes. According to reports, the French armed forces ministry has provided local authorities with a list of 100 Africans that fought during the war in the hopes that streets and squares may be named in their honour.

France to honour African war heroes

The recent drive to rename streets and squares comes as a response to the global anti-racism protests which were caused by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in the United States, while in police custody.

According to reports, French Junior Defense Minister Geneviève Darrieussecq presented a 210-page paper wherein there were the names, faces and lives of African heroes that fought as free citizens; he added that without the noble deeds of the men in the booklet the world would not be free.

After the start of the worldwide protests, protestors had been attacking, vandalizing and pulling down statues linked to people that were connected to slavery and colonialism. Jean-Baptiste Colbert, who was behind the establishment of rules for French colonies, had his statue vandalized in June.

In a statement, Darrieussecq told the mayors of French towns that very few streets in France were named after African soldiers and that streets should become areas that will be able to teach history and therefore advocated that plaques be installed that would honour the lives and the sacrifices of African war heroes.

According to accounts, 400,000 Africans were a part of the Free French Forces and participated in the landing on the south of France in August 1944. They were integral in liberating the towns of Toulon and Marseille. After the invasion of France by the Nazis, many Africans from French colonies volunteered to fight in the Free French Forces.

(Image Credit Pixabay) (Representative Image)