France Suspends All Flights To And From Brazil Amid Spread Of P1 COVID Variant

France on April 13 has suspended all the flights between Brazil and France amid concerns over P1 COVID-19 variants. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the suspension in the parliament. The decision comes after cases of Brazilian variant P1 have been reporting in Brazil.

France-Brazil flights suspended

Castex in the parliament said that the people travelling from Brazil had to undergo coronavirus test and bring along negative report upon arrival and departure in France. The travellers had to quarantine for 10 days but health experts for a long time were suggesting flight suspension to curb the spread of the virus. There have been cases of COVID-19 P1 variant reporting in Brazil and the government as a precautionary measure has taken the decision.

We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice.

Boris Vallaud, a lawmaker for the opposition Socialists, called the flight suspension “necessary and a very good decision.” The Prime Minister's office said that the suspension of flights would start from April 14. Airliner Air France called all its flights to and from Brazil on Wednesday. They added that the flight schedule will further function as per the instructions given by the government.

According to Johns Hopkins University, France has confirmed 5,128,140 COVID-19 cases and 99,294 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Earlier this month, France ordered a third nationwide lockdown for a month, including in Paris amid the recent surge of coronavirus cases. In a televised address on March 31, the French President announced the immediate closure of all schools and non-essential businesses, issuing home confinement orders, extending the previously enforced 7 pm curfew to tougher restrictions. “We don’t have to lock ourselves in but we need to limit our contacts.”

We tried to push back this day for as long as possible – but unfortunately it has now arrived,” he continued. “We will lose control if we do not act now,” Macron said.

(Inputs and Image from AP)