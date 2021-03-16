France Suspends AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Even As WHO & EMA Say It's Safe To Use

Update: Both WHO and the EMA have deemed the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for use

France has announced that it will stop administering AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator. On March 15, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron said that that the EMA regulator was expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon after a number of countries suspended the use of the AstraZeneca shot. While speaking at a press conference, he announced the suspension of the vaccine and said that the decision has been taken out of precaution.

Germany, Italy and Spain have also joined smaller nations in halting vaccinations as a precaution while checks are made. According to BBC, the WHO’s vaccine safety experts are also meeting on Tuesday to discuss the jab. Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic officials have also suspended the vaccine, the EMA has already said that the inoculation should continue to be used.

AstraZeneca finds ‘no evidence of increased risk’

The EMA has clarified that there was “currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine...The vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while an investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing”. The World Health Organization (WHO) also said that there was no reason as of now for nations to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. UN health agency spokesperson Margaret Harris told the reporters that “Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine” and added, “There is no indication to not use it”.

AstraZeneca, on the other hand, has defended its coronavirus vaccine, saying that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in vaccine recipients but a lower number than in the general population. In a statement, AstraZeneca insisted that its vaccine was safe and added that the company’s safety data showed zero evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or any in a particular country from the jab.