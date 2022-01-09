France: Thousands Hit Streets To Protest New Law On COVID Vaccine Passes

Thousands of people on Saturday protested against French President Emmanuel Macron’s government passing a controversial bill that made ‘vaccine pass’ compulsory to attend public events or use public transport. According to a report by Sputnik, around 105,200 people across France demonstrated against the government’s plans to introduce a new COVID-19 pass which Macron seeks to start implementing from 15 January. Reportedly, people were heard responding to the French President’s remark to "pi** off" the unvaccinated, with demonstrators chanting "We’ll pi** you off."

As per the report, 18,000 are estimated to have flooded the streets in Prais and police arrested 10. Three officers reportedly even sustained minor injuries. It is to note that around 6,000 demonstrated in Toulon, 500-1,000 in Bordeaux, 500 in Dijon. While 650 people flooded the streets in Saint-Etienne, around 500 came out in Puy-en-Velay. According to the report, the turnout of anti-vax protesters on Saturday is believed to have been four times the turnout in December 2021 when 25,500 people marched across France.

France passes controversial bill amid COVID spike

On Saturday, people reportedly carried slogans saying, “No to the vaccine pass” while referring to the controversial bill. France’s National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, passed the controversial bill in its first reading on Thursday. While people in France already have to provide either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test report, the bill had transformed the health pass into a stricter “vaccine pass”.

According to a report by Sputnik, the controversial bill would ditch the option of showing negative COVID-19 test reports for allowing people to attend public places. It also stated that full vaccination is required for people over the age of 12 to travel between the regions on public transport. Earlier on Tuesday, Macron had threatened the vaccine-resistant citizens saying that he wants to "pi** off" the unvaccinated people.

“I don’t want to pi** the French people off. But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to pi** them off (emmerder). And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy,” Macron told the Le Parisien newspaper in an explosive interview, openly challenging the non-vaccinated citizens.

(Image: AP)