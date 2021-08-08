France: Thousands Of Protestors Continue To Demonstrate Against COVID-19 Health Passes

Thousands of protesters flocked to the streets throughout France on Saturday, August 7, for the fourth weekend in a row to demonstrate against a new pandemic health permit that is required to access most establishments or use public transportation. The current round of demonstrations comes after France's highest court upheld the majority of a new law mandating the health pass and the vaccination of healthcare professionals against the coronavirus. According to the court, the stipulations were in line with the nation's founding charter.

As per a notification issued by the French government on July 29, residents were expected to "present a health pass to access leisure and culture venues and events bringing together more than 50 people." The health cards will be required to enter pubs, restaurants, and shopping centres starting Monday, as well as for the long-distance travel by plane, rail, or bus.

President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for the pass, which requires confirmation of vaccination, a negative coronavirus test result within the last 48 hours, or proof of recovery from the virus for at least 15 days (but not more than six months).

Macron thinks that the new laws will encourage inhabitants to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus as France approaches the "fourth wave" of the pandemic. According to polls, the majority of French citizens approve the health passes.

'Either get vaccinated or get fired'

Macron also declared in July that healthcare professionals will have to get vaccinated by Sept. 15 or face the repercussions of being fired and not being paid. According to the Associated Press, a relatively calm mass of demonstrators went through the streets of Paris, surrounded by riot police. "Our freedoms are dying," the demonstrators said, holding banners that read, "Vaccine: Don't touch our kids."

In April through June, confirmed case counts were on a declining trend until sharply climbing in mid-July. More than 112,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the country so far. In France, moreover 36 million people, or around 54% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Since Macron unveiled the health pass on July 12, at least 7 million people have received their first immunisation shot.