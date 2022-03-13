France: Thousands Participate In ‘look Up’ Climate Protests Across Country

Thousands of protesters across France took to the streets on Saturday to demand that the climate problem be given greater attention. Ahead of the presidential elections in April, climate activists predicted that up to 150 climate protests would take place on March 12, with demonstrators pushing for the environment to be made a major topic, The Connexion reported.

Further, Réseau Action Climat, a French network of 26 associations committed to climate and social justice, stated that nearly 80,000 people assembled throughout France to demand immediate solutions that address the climate emergency and promote social fairness. The demonstrations have been called "look up," with reference to Netflix’s satirical climate disaster film. Don't Look Up, which was released in 2021, in which astronomers have found a comet that would wipe out the Earth and also struggled to convince lawmakers to take the threat seriously.

🔥80.000🔥

Nous étions 80.000 partout en #France pour exiger sans délais des politiques à la hauteur de l’urgence climatique et pour la justice sociale ✊

📸 Retour en images sur la #MarcheLookUp à Paris 👇 pic.twitter.com/KwVgzZd5Z2 — Réseau Action Climat (@RACFrance) March 12, 2022

In addition to this, Réseau Action Climat wrote in a tweet post that nearly for 94% of French citizens, changing of climate is a critical concern. It further reads, “We denounce this shift... We would not wait another five years”. This number came after French people were surveyed in a recent IPSOS study, according to the Climate Action Network, with 47% believing that climate change should be a priority. While climate change is a "capital issue" for that 94% of French people, The Local reported.

Le changement climatique est un «enjeu capital» pour 94 % des Français. Où est-il dans les débats de l’élection présidentielle ?

Nous dénonçons ce décalage ajd partout en France. Nous n’attendrons pas 5 ans de plus. #MarcheLookUp #lookup pic.twitter.com/EfIq4KfLsR — Réseau Action Climat (@RACFrance) March 12, 2022

The greatest threat to humanity in 2022 being ignored: Protestors

According to the protest organisers, “In France in 2022, the greatest threat humanity has ever known is being ignored in the middle of an election period, while our future is at stake”, The Connexion reported. Organisers went on to say that not to allow those who are driving the m to disaster to hold their rights and their future "hostage."

“With their irresponsible passivity, governments tell us that there is nothing more we can do. This is not true,” they added.

The complete absence of climate talks in the electoral debate is "quite dramatic," according to Élodie Nace, a spokesperson for two of the organisations that coordinated the marches, Alternatiba and ANV-COP21, as per The Connexion.

According to the French environmental group L'Affaire du siècle, climate problems accounted for 1.5% of media attention in the week analysed, February 28 to March 6. This is a decrease from the previous week's level of 2.8%.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Council in Paris released its official list of candidates for the presidency of France in April's election on Monday, March 7. According to DW, twelve of the 65 candidates that indicated interest in running received the minimum 500 votes from lawmakers to be qualified to run.

(Image: @RACFrance/Twitter)