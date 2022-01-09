France: Thousands Protest Against Proposed COVID Vaccine Pass Amid Omicron Rise

Amid the surge in COVID cases all across the world, governments are imposing new restrictions to curtail the spread of the deadly virus. Although the measures being implemented are for the safety of the people, there are a large number of people who stand against the COVID protocols. In France, more than 100,000 people gathered on the streets to protest against the upcoming rules that include a mandatory vaccine pass for entry into various public spaces. The demonstrators, who were present in a very large number, raised slogans against French President Emmanuel Macron and held placards over Marcon's vow to "piss off the unvaccinated".

As per the interior ministry's estimate, around 105,200 people took part in 179 rallies, including 18,000 in Paris. Protesters became violent in several locations after police officers fired tear gas at them, resulting in a clash that left 10 police officers injured and 34 demonstrators arrested. The bill proposed in the lower house of France's parliament mandated a COVID vaccine report instead of a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to various public spaces.

The protestors believe that the government is snatching their rights and freedoms and creating a division in society. While thousands targeted at Marco's remark he made earlier this week telling Le Parisian newspaper that he would make life harder for the unvaccinated people and "piss off" those who refuse to take the vaccine. On the other hand, a separate rally including only vaccinated people had gathered to show support for Macron and his idea of vaccine pass. "Thanks, Macron, for thinking about us," read the placards waved by supporters.

However, this is not the first time the country has witnessed a protest against the COVID vaccine mandate. Earlier on December 18, more than 25,000 people gathered on the streets protesting against COVID restrictions. Among other European countries, France has the highest rate of vaccination as more than 90% of people over age 12 have received both shots. While more than 5.2 million people in the country have opted to remain unvaccinated.

COVID situation France

Meanwhile, COVID cases across France are rising rapidly as a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is getting stronger. The country reported 303,669 new cases in the last 24 hours, a day after 328,214 people tested positive and the daily infection reached 332,252 on Wednesday, marking a third-day record that exceeded the 300,000 mark.

Image: AP