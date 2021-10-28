France Threatens To Block British Fishing Boats From Ports In Post-Brexit Row

France stated on Wednesday that if no agreement is reached with the United Kingdom in dipute over the fishing licenses, then British fishing boats will be barred from several French ports beginning next week and that it may also block energy supplies to the Channel Islands, the Associated Press reported. Ties between UK and France have deteriorated since the UK administration has exited the European Union's (EU) economic sphere at the beginning of this year.

Last month, the United Kingdom and the Channel Island of Jersey had rejected an operating license for a number of French fishing vessels in their territorial seas, prompting outrage in France. According to France, the limits are in violation of the post-Brexit deal agreed by the British government when it exited the EU. Though, a number of other French fishing vessels were granted a similar permit.

Furthermore, Jersey is basically a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom, located 14 miles off the coast of France. It has its own authority over who is permitted to do fishing in its territorial waters. It has given permits depending on its assessment over the UK-EU trade agreement, and France has been accused of behaving disproportionately.

France remarks on banning British fishing boats

AP quoted French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal as saying on Wednesday that following weeks of discussions, British officials have granted additional fishing licenses, but it makes only half of what France feels it is "entitled to." Further, the French ministers for Europe and maritime affairs announced in a joint statement that if no agreement has been made by November 2, then France will ban British fishing vessels from assigned ports and will also tighten customs, security, as well as other controls over any British vessels and trucks traveling between France and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, according to the joint statement, France indicated that it "doesn't exclude" actions aimed against the British energy supply. Gabriel Attal clarified that he was referring to the Channel Islands, which are nearer to French coasts than British shores and rely largely on energy from the French system. Quoting Attal, AP reported, “We have worked with the British, we gave them all the requested data, documents, information to back these (license) requests, our patience has reached its limits today.”

The French government also requested the EU for European-wide measures to compel the United Kingdom to follow through on its stated pledges under the Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, by the end of September, The UK government had granted only 12 licenses for the smaller vessels, under 12 metres long to do fishing in its territorial waters out of the 47 requests during the most recent batch of licensing applications. According to the BBC, French marine minister Annick Girardin stated that the British should not hold the French fishing for political purposes. On the other hand, The UK had also announced that it will look into further information on the applications in order to support any outstanding requests.

(Image: AP)