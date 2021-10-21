France Threatens To Cut Electricity Supply To UK, Jersey Island Over Fisheries Dispute

France would take hard steps against the UK by this week if the British government does not grant more licenses to French fishermen, said French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Wednesday. In its ongoing fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, France has threatened to cut down electricity supplies to Jersey, which is reliant on the former for a variety of needs. This came days after the French government strongly opposed the decision of the UK government and the Channel Islands of Jersey to deny dozens of French fishermen a license to work in their territorial waters.

Stating the UK government's move as "unacceptable," France considered the refusal as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement signed between the UK and France. Emphasising the retaliatory measures in its fishing dispute with the UK, Attal said, "We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement is not respected. There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs."

Post-Brexit Agreement

According to the post-Brexit agreement, which was signed between London and Brussels, it provides a grant to European fishermen to continue their fishing activities in the territorial water on the condition that they first obtain a license. The fishermen would get a license if they could prove that they had fished there before also. However, the agreement has now sparked an argument between the two neighbouring countries over the nature and extent of the evidence.

Fisheries dispute

The disputed water territory in Jersey is only 22 kilometres away from the French coast. Jersey is dependent on the UK government, but it has its own powers with regard to allowing fishing activities in its territorial waters. Attal stated that the government would announce sanctions and that they would take effect in November if a settlement is not done with the UK and Jersey. The Emmanuel Macron-led government has urged European Union nations to stand as one in the fishing dispute, asking the 27-nation bloc to denounce the UK government's decision and prepare retaliatory measures. Recently, France, along with 10 other European Union nations, issued a joint declaration rejecting the UK's decision over the fisheries dispute. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet his counterparts at an EU summit held in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

(With Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)