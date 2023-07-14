France To Allow Indian Students Pursuing Masters A 5 Year Post-study Work Visa: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Indian Diaspora at La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, gave good news to the diaspora residing in the country. He stated it has been decided that Indian pursuing Masters in France will be given a 5 year long-term post-study-visa.The Prime Minister was addressing the diaspora after meeting his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and French Senate President Gerard Larcher.

Addressing the diaspora PM stated, “The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post study work visa. Now it has also been decided that Indians pursuing Masters in France will be given a long-term post-study-visa of 5 years."

Talking about connecting the academicians and professionals to India, PM Modi said, “Friends, there are many people in France who are associated with academia and research, such as teachers and professors. When I meet academicians and professionals from abroad, they also say that how can they relate the experience, knowledge and experience they have with India. And let me give you some good news that we have respected these teachers as well. It has been made easier for such friends to study in Indian institutions.”

He further spoke about OCI cards in Reunion Island. “Every Indian living abroad is as much a priority for us as my countryman living in India. A few years back, when NITI Aayog was formed, we gave a proper place to the potential and contribution of the Indian diaspora. I am happy to say that the issues regarding OCI cards in Reunion Island have been resolved now. Now OCI card issues have started happening there," he stated.

PM Modi in France

In order to strengthen India's strategic connections with France, PM Modi met with French Senate President Gerard Larcher on Thursday. PM Modi was warmly welcomed when he arrived at the conference hall to speak with Larcher after landing in Paris earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister is in France for a two-day visit during which he will meet with President Emmanuel Macron and engage in extensive conversation before joining him as the Guest of Honour for the ceremonies of French National Day.

Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister of France, gave Prime Minister Modi a special welcome at the airport. At the airport, Prime Minister Modi was greeted ceremoniously and also given a guard of honour.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, in Paris



PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France and will attend the Bastille Day parade in Paris tomorrow as the guest of honour. pic.twitter.com/De9h8cu1MJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023