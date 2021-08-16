France To Begin Evacuating Nationals From Kabul To UAE Base By Monday Evening: Defence Min

France Defense Ministry Florence Parly has announced that the country will begin airlifting French nationals from Kabul from Monday evening. The airlifted batch will be temporarily stationed at a base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), informed Parly. The airlift will be offered to "Afghans who have rendered very eminent services to (French) armies," Parly told Franceinfo. Amidst Taliban-induced chaos and panic, countries worldwide have begun airlifting first nationals from Kabul.

People have become desperate to flee as a violent situation unfolds at the Taliban-captured capital city of Kabul. Earlier today, the rogue militant group open fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as diplomats and sensitive Afghans boarded flights to depart from the war-torn country. Meanwhile, the Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Baradar boasted the "victory" after the Taliban swiftly took over Kabul almost without any resistance from Afghan Defence Forces.

Two military planes to evacuate French nationals

"There are some French citizens to be evacuated from Afghanistan, diplomatic personnel as well as national from NGOs," Defense Minister Florence Parly

Kabul has several dozen French nationals posted on diplomatic and NGO-related works. The French government has deployed two Air Force planes C130 and A400M, for initial evacuations from the war-ravaged country. France has "started to mobilize transport planes" which are ready to depart on Monday evening to join the airbase in the UAE, Parly told during her speech. Parly also took to Twitter to announce the details of the Mission initiated by France.

Dès demain, ces avions de transport effectueront des norias entre Kaboul et Abou Dabi. Les passagers évacués seront accueillis et hébergés par les Forces françaises stationnées aux Émirats arabes unis. Je salue l’engagement des personnels mobilisés pour cette opération Apagan. — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) August 15, 2021

Mirroring the evacuation steps of France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and New Zealand has ordered an airlift of first nationals and Afghan aides, who assisted embassies and military. Meanwhile, among other countries, Switzerland has airlifted three foreign ministry employees from Afghanistan. The Swiss citizens were posted at the Agency for Development and Cooperation (DEZA), a branch of the Swiss foreign affairs in Kabul, Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis informed on Monday.

Taliban re-conquers Afghanistan

After Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, the Taliban insurgents entered the capital city, Kabul, and have taken over the Presidential Palace. They have been quoted as saying that the war is over as they have won Afghanistan. Amid speculation of the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, several foreign embassies are already closed down, and countries have already started evacuating their officials, followed by the citizens who are desperately willing to leave the country.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credit: AP/representative