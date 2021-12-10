France To Demand European-level Meet, Legal Action If UK Fails To Grant Fishing Licenses

In a fresh escalation over post-Brexit fishing licenses, France on Thursday warned the United Kingdom that it will call for European-level meeting and litigation in case London failed to grant the permits to 94 French fishing boats by Friday (December 10). The warning comes after European Union (EU) on November 10 sternly asked Britain to resolve the expanding rift over the matter adhering to the provisions of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), which is a post-Brexit deal between EU and Britain. However, the row between the neighbours has expanded as Britain on Thursday refused to recognise the deadline, Independent UK reported.

Following the impasse, French Seas Minister Annick Girardin on Thursday said that if the deadlock remained to post the EU-ordered deadline, Paris will request a meeting with the partnership council to "note the UK's failure to respect its signature." It is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned council guides the implementation of the Brexit agreement.

“If that is not satisfactory, we ask that litigation proceedings be opened by the European Commission,” French Seas Minister, Annick Girardin told a senatorial committee, as quoted by Independent UK.

According to the minister, the UK has so far issued 1,004 licenses although 94 are still pending. The claim contrasts data provided by the UK, saying it had provided permits to "nearly 1,700 EU vessels to fish" in the Channel waters.

French President lambasts UK for 'failing to keep word'

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron called out Britain for not keeping it's word on fishing licences affirming that Paris wants to co-operate. Acknowledging the "difficult" stage in UK-France relations, he stressed that it is because the British government "does not do what it says."

"Tomorrow we, alongside the European Commission, will find out if these agreements are not respected. There has been progress in recent weeks. I wish to salute that, there is a sincere re-engagement and I hope with all my heart that new paths open up,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday as he outlined France's plans for upcoming presidency of the EU.

UK-France fishing row

The tensions between UK and France over fishing sparked after the former demanded more licences for boats to venture into Channel and UK waters as a part of the post-Brexit agreement signed in late 2020. The licensing requirements by Britain, which the fishermen complained were "too onerous" to get, mandate fisheries to prove previous fishing journeys in British waters, Express UK reported. However, the French have remained differentiated over the nature and extent of evidence necessary to prove that. Meanwhile, the tensions escalated after the UK threatened to block ferries and transit across the Channel Tunnel further gaslighting the situation.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)