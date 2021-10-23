France To Pay €100 'inflation Allowance' To 38 Million Citizens As Fuel Prices Surge

To help in combatting the rise in fuel and energy costs, the French government has announced offering a one-time compensation payment of €100 ($116) to every citizen with monthly net revenue of €2,000 or less. This "inflation allowance" will be given automatically to around 38 million French citizens. This amount would be provided even to those who do not have a vehicle or ride a motorcycle.

By December end of this year, the first payments will be made to business personnel. While, During the starting of 2022, public servants, students, and retirees will receive their parts. The Prime Minister of France Jean Castex estimated that the €100 payment for each low-income citizen would cost the government a total of €3.8 billion ($4.4 billion) and stated that the €100 payment will be tax-free.

Quoting the French government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, the Guardian reported, “We obviously want to protect French people, above all those who work hard and are taking the full force of these price rises.”

Fuel price hike severely impacts France

A global increase in crude oil and fuel prices has occurred due to high demand and supply limitations which have further led to the rise in costs at gas stations. This has also impacted France severely, especially in rural regions and on the edge of towns where people rely on automobiles. President Emmanuel Macron has been witnessing large protests due to the rise in energy costs, which is further threatening his upcoming presidential election in six months, the Guardian reported.

Furthermore, French Prime Minister Jean Castex stated that the rise in the price of residential gas will be in effect until the end of 2022, given the fact that international energy prices are only likely to reduce gradually. As per BBC, the €100 payment will be distributed to 13 million seniors and two-thirds of students of the country. It will also benefit around half of all workers since the average total monthly salary is €2,000. Fuel costs have soared to an all-time high in France, with diesel reaching €1.56 per litre on average and unleaded petrol reaching €1.62 per litre, according to the newspaper Le Monde.

As per a Guardian report, the decision of the €100 payment handout arrives just before the three-year occasion of the anti-government gilets jaunes, rallies, which started in fall 2018 as a motorists' rebellion over fuel taxes. Further, Gilets jaunes staged minor demonstrations on roundabouts in rural regions and small towns during the last weekend. The administration is trying to prevent this from turning into fuel barriers or large-scale public protests.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)