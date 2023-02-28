France To Scale Down Military Presence In Africa, Says President Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has sought to bring down French military presence in Africa and turn its military bases into partnerships with African soldiers. This comes in the backdrop of his scheduled visit to the continent this week. Macron made these remarks at a time when Paris is working to counter growing Chinese and Russian influence on the continent and anti-French sentiment is at an all-time high in several former colonies in the Sahel.

Macron said: “The [military] bases as they exist now are a heritage from the past.” In the upcoming months, he would "Africanise" the bases. Some will develop into "academies", co-managed by the French and African troops. France does not plan a complete withdrawal from the continent but will continue efforts on training and equipment, "reorganisation does not intend to be a withdrawal", he added.

The committement to restructure France's military installations follows Paris' recent pullout from Mali and Burkina Faso as a result of military coups in these African nations. Last year, the military junta in Mali forced French troops to leave, and this month, army leaders in Burkina Faso asked Paris to withdraw its 400-strong special forces presence there.

France must exhibit 'great humility' in Africa

Macron declared that the Françafrique policy under which France regularly meddled in the internal affairs of its former colonies, was definitively finished, but he also agreed that more needed to be done to strengthen Paris' ties with African nations. He continued by saying that a new law establishing a "means and criteria" for the return of artwork from French museums to African nations would be presented to the French parliament in the coming weeks.

Macron vowed to prevent France from becoming the "perfect scapegoat" for regional political issues on the ground after some African nations criticised France for failing to rein in Islamist militancy in the Sahel. In what he called a "unique historic context" of security problems and the climate crisis, Macron said France must exhibit "great humility" in Africa.

Macron has accused the Wagner group of engaging in 'predatory' activities in Africa

Macron declared he will not participate in an antiquated struggle between nations for control of Africa as France faces competition from Russia in the region. He criticised the Russian mercenary Wagner group, which operates in Mali and the Central African Republic, referring to it as the "life insurance of failing regimes in Africa" and accusing it of engaging in "predatory" operations for mines and natural resources as well as acts of violence against civilians, including rape.

Three of the four nations Macron will visit this week—Gabon, Angola, and Congo-Brazzaville—abstained in the Thursday vote at the UN to demand that Russia withdraw its soldiers from Ukraine immediately. China and India also did not vote.