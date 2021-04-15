France To Vaccinate People With AstraZeneca And Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccines

France has decided to use Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for people aged above 55 as planned. The government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters that government will continue to inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine over the age of 55. The statement comes hours after Denmark had stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over rare blood clots reported after taking the vaccine.

Attal said that the government has received the first delivery of 200,000 doses of vaccine. He said that these vaccines will be sent to Chemists and hospitals for vaccinating people. While reacting to the Danish health authorities decision, he said that the French government has confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine that will help the population combat COVID-19.

After the recommendations of the FDA and CDC, some European Union countries opted for caution but some have said that they will continue to vaccinate the people by Johnson and Johnson's vaccine. Poland said that it would go ahead and administer the first batch of 120,000 doses that had arrived. Denmark has stopped giving AstraZeneca vaccine to people amid concerns over rare side effects caused due to the virus. South Africa has also suspended the shot as a “precautionary measure."

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency on April 15 said that the benefits of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in preventing the COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. The agency further said that they are reviewing the safety of vaccines for the European Union. They also revealed that they are assessing the very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low platelets. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered and six cases have been reported with blood clots. EMA is evaluating the cases rapidly and it hopes to issue a recommendation next week.

