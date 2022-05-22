France: Tourist Plane Crash Near Isère Region Kills Pilot, Family Of Four

A tragic plane crash in southeast France has claimed the lives of five people, as per local media reports. A small plane crashed into a mountain near the Isère region of south-east France on Saturday. The incident occurred around 4.50 p.m. (local time) near the town of Adrets in Isère, citing a police source, French media outlet BFMTV reported. According to the media outlet, the accident involved a small 'Jodel D140 passenger jet' that took off from the Versoud airfield near Grenoble and it was taking part in its maiden flight.

Following the accident, a drone crew had reached the event, along with over 100 emergency service officials, including 60 firemen and 40 Gendarmes. According to a Daily Mail report, it is predicted that among the five victims found in the wreckage, including pilot and a family of four.

Tourist plane crash in France

In addition to this, the area where the accident took place is located in an inhabited village 850 meters above sea level and around 100 meters from the nearest structure. At this time, the reason for the accident is unknown, but French authorities are said to have launched an inquiry, which will be conducted by the air transport gendarmerie and the commander of the Isère gendarmerie group, Daily Mail reported.

This tragic accident came at a time when the French bureau, which is in charge of investigating air crashes and aviation safety, announced to conduct an investigation on a "serious incident" concerning an Air France flight from New York's JFK airport that had flight control issues on approach to landing in Paris.

According to an Associated Press report, earlier in the month of April, the BEA said that it had launched a safety inquiry and has been analysing data from the so-called "black box" flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Further, the agency claimed in a tweet that the Boeing 777 had flight control problems on its landing approach to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on April 5. Apart from this, a flight-tracking website stated that the jet performed a circle around the airport before landing. It plummeted, then rose again before returning to land, Associated Press reported.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image)