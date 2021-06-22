France: Trial Begins For Woman Accused Of Killing Her Abusive 'stepfather'-turned-husband

Valerie Bacot, a French woman who is accused of killing her abusive ‘step father’-turned-husband, is on trial in the eastern city of Chalon-sur-Saône, Burgundy. The trial began on June 21 with Bacot, who herself was forced into prostitution by Daniel Polette, telling the jury that she was convinced that Polette would also make their daughter a prostitute. If convicted in the case, the 40-year-old would be awarded a life sentence for murder.

In her bestselling book Tout Le Monde Savait (Everyone Knew), the 40-year-old admitted that she had shot Daniel Polette dead in 2016 in what was implied as self-defence. "It's with that same gun, in another forest one day and so he wouldn't kill us that I killed him," Bacot wrote.

Bacot described her agony in the book

Abuses — both sexual and physical — against Bacot began when she was only 12 years old and Polette was her “alcoholic” mother’s boyfriend, although she refers to him as ‘stepfather’ in her book. On Monday, Bacot’s lawyer confirmed to CNN that Polette was convicted of rape of a minor in 1995 and was sentenced to two and half years in prison. However, after his release, he restarted living with Bacot and continued his violence and abuses.

“Nobody seemed to find it bizarre that Daniel came back to live with us as if nothing had happened,” she described her agony in the book. “Everyone knew but nobody said anything.”

As per a report by The Guardian, Polette broke her nose, hit her head with a hammer, arranged her for lesbian encounters and even coerced her into sleeping with truck drivers. "One morning in the dining room he starts screaming because I haven't put the baby's toys away properly. He turns to me and slaps me hard without warning," Bacot wrote, recalling one of the countless times when she was hit by Polette. He also forced her into prostitution and filmed her encounters to keep her as a “virtual prisoner”.

Polette impregnated Bacot when she was only 17 and had three more children with her subsequently. During the course of the investigation, the children spoke about the relentless abuse their mother suffered at the hands of the “violent sexual predator”. Two of her children, who helped Bacot bury Polette's body, were sentenced to six months suspended prison term each for concealment of a human corpse, as per her lawyer. Experts predict that Barot’s’ trial is expected to last for five days.

Image: ValPSQR/Twitter/Change.org