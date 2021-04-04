France Urges Iran To Be 'constructive' And Avoid Nuclear Escalation Ahead Of Talks

France’s top diplomat spoke with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday, April 3 as he urged Iran to be “constructive” and avoid further nuclear escalation ahead of talks next week. The talks are aimed at trying to salvage a global accord curbing the Iranian nuclear program. Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Iran will be a part of the EU-brokered talks in Vienna. These six countries have been part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

It worth mentioning that the JCPOA was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UNSC - the US, Britain, Russia, France, China, plus Germany and the EU. Tehran had agreed to roll back parts of its nuclear weapons programme in exchange for decreased economic sanctions. However, in 2018, former US President Donald Trump had withdrawn from the JCPOA and had tightened sanctions on Iran.

Since then, the US and Iran are in a standoff over reviving the nuclear deal. The Joe Biden administration has said that if Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPOA, the US would do the same. But Tehran has repeatedly insisted that its compliance would only take place once US sanctions were removed.

US welcomes ‘positive step’

The US President has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which the US and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme. On Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price also said welcomed the “positive step” and said that Washington has been clear for weeks that the country is ready to pursue a return to compliance with JCPOA commitments consistent with Iran also doing the same.

(Image Credits: AP)