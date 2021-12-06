France: Violent Clash Erupts As Demonstrators Storm Eric Zemmour's Election Campaign Rally

As France is set to conduct its presidential election in April 2022, Eric Zemmour, the far-right former French TV expert, held his first formal presidential campaign rally on the suburbs of Paris, in the commune of Villepinte on Sunday. The campaign approximately drew over 20,000 people, with another 75,000 tuning in online to hear the far-right polemicist's strategy for defeating incumbent French president Emmanuel Macron in the presidential elections, as per the Express.

However, the rally quickly deteriorated into chaos as spectators of the campaign began to argue with protestors who were demonstrating against Zemmour's racist ideology. The campaign took place a few days after Zemmour announced his candidacy in a video that clearly displayed his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views, AP reported.

Clashes initiated in Zemmour's campaign rally

As millions of protesters took the streets of Paris to condemn his racist ideas, his supporters rejoiced and waved French flags on the city's northern outskirts. As Eric Zemmour addressed during the campaign, many members of the audience showed themselves to be activists, who were wearing black sweaters with "No to racism" written on them. The ruckus amid the campaign escalated into a brawl, with several attendees throwing punches at the demonstrators.

As per Express, video footage revealed that at the time of Zemmour’s speech, the crowd began to boo while protesters were standing on seats. The protestors were even dragged down from their seats and a person wearing a camo jacket and a winter cap was seen dragging another demonstrator all across the floor by the scruff of her shirt. Further, several of the chairs were hurled at the protesters. As security officers separated the two sides, a group of individuals were seen pushing in and asking everybody to "stop".

'I no longer trust a politician': Eric Zemmour

The 63-year-old Zemmour, who has been accused of many racial hate speeches, is the front-runner to oppose Marine Le Pen, the head of the more established far-right National Rally. In the video where he announced his candidacy, Zemmour said, "For a long time I was happy with the role of journalist ...but I no longer trust that a politician will have the courage to save the country from the tragic fate that awaits it. That's why I have decided to stand in the presidential election," Express reported.

Meanwhile, with his extreme condemnation of Islam and immigration, the far-right candidate surged to prominence, gaining support from both Le Pen's voter base and the mainstream conservative right, but alienating other supporters whom Le Pen had long wanted to reassure.

(Image: AP)