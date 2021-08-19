France: Wildfire Raging Near French Riviera Is 'less Violent & Its Progression Has Slowed'

As winds and hot weather subside, the fire that ravaged forests near the French Riviera for four days is slowing down. However, local authorities have reportedly said that more than 1,100 firefighters were still struggling to get the blaze under control on August 19. According to AP, the French fire has left two people dead, 27 others injured and forced around 10,000 to evacuate campgrounds, hotels and homes across the region.

But, as per a statement by the administration for the surrounding Var region, the fire is “less violent and its progression has slowed”. Officials have claimed that strong winds off the Mediterranean had fanned the flames but are now calming, and temperatures are dropping. The head of the regional fire service said, “We can be optimistic”.

As per reports, the fire has burned 7,100 hectares of forest since it started earlier this week. In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry. Local authorities closed roads, blocked access to forests and urged caution. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius in recent days.

Wildfires across Mediterranean

It is worth mentioning that the Mediterranean is known for its sunny, hot summers. Scientists have voiced little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heatwaves, drought and wildfires. They have said that such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as Earth continues to warm.

Meanwhile, this summer, wildfires have also left areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smouldering ruins. On Thursday, in Greece, hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters were battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day northwest of the Greek capital. The fire near the village of Vilia has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area.

(Image: AP)