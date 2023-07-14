France Will Be A Partner To Establish New National Museum In India, Announces PM Modi

On the second day of his trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris. During a joint press conference, PM Modi mentioned that both the countries will partner for the formation of a new National Museum.

PM Modi hailed France as India's "natural partner", adding that Paris plays a crucial role in India's "Make in India" initiative.

PM Modi welcomes Indian Oil and France's Total company's agreement

The PM welcomed the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total company to export Liquefied natural gas. He said, "I welcome the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total company to export LNG, it will help in achieving our target of clean energy transition."

He also thanked Macron for awarding him with France's highest national award. PM Modi said, "Yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France. It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country."

India and France celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership

Speaking about the partnership of India and France, the Prime Minister Modi stated that both countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership and are developing the roadmap for 25 more years. "We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years based on the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner."

PM Modi speaks about the defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasised the defence ties that both countries share and said, "Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries..."