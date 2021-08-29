France: Woman Arrested For Theft From Coffins; Police Recover Jewellery, Wallet

In a bizarre incident, a French woman has been arrested after some jewellery was stolen from a funeral house in France. The family of the deceased noticed an unknown person at the funeral home in northern France, BBC reported citing French media. Reportedly, the woman mentioned that she was a friend of the person who died.

Woman arrested for stealing from coffins

The woman was allowed to pay last respects to the deceased but the relatives were shocked as the jewellery of the deceased person was missing. Reportedly, the jewellery of the deceased including a necklace, ring and earrings were found missing. The relatives of the deceased informed the police, who began the investigation into the matter. The police identified the suspect woman who was living near the funeral home in Lievin.

The police detained the woman and recovered the missing jewellery from her. During the investigation, the police were able to connect the suspect to another theft at a funeral home. The police also found a wallet that was stolen from the body of a man on the same day.

During the search at the woman's home, police found a stack of recent death notes. The police recovered access codes provided to family members who wished to pay the last respects to the deceased at the funeral home. The police have detained the suspected woman.

Earlier this month, a priest was killed in a small town in western France, according to AP. A former religious leader revealed that the suspect was a man that was living in the priest's house for months. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had confirmed the killing. It is reported that the suspect was a man who was under judicial control for a fire incident that had occurred in July 2020.

It is reported that the fire had destroyed the glass windows. A conservative senator for the Vendee region, Bruno Retailleau, informed that he knew the priest. The head of the religious community of Montfort, Santino Brambilla, revealed that the suspect who killed the priest was living in his house for several months.

IMAGE: Pixabay

Inputs from AP