France Won't Abandon Afghanistan; To Propose A Migration Plan: Emmanuel Macron

Clarifying his stance on the Afghanistan crisis, President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, August 16, promised that France would not abandon Afghans who worked for his country from translators to kitchen staff, as well as artists, activists, and others under threat from the Taliban. He informed that both France and Germany will propose a European plan to manage migration flows from Afghanistan to escape the Taliban. The French President called on nations to support Afghanistan, while terming it an “absolute urgency".

He added that two military transport planes with special forces were due to fly to Kabul but the exact timing is not scheduled as the United States temporarily shut down the Kabul airport to civilian and military flights.

Macron on supporting Afghanistan

Earlier in a pre-recorded speech from Fort de Brégançon, Macron had informed that France had already pulled out some 1,400 Afghan employees and families and evacuated citizens on a charter flight in July. Paris withdrew all its soldiers from Afghanistan after 13 years by December 2014 but continued work with civil society.

He had stated, “We must anticipate and protect ourselves against major irregular migratory flows that would endanger those who use them and feed trafficking of all kinds".

The President of France had vowed to end Islamic terrorism in all its form.

Macron on achieving stability through political and diplomatic actions in line with the U.N. Security Council, said, “Afghanistan cannot again become the sanctuary for terrorism that it was".

'Europe alone cannot bear the consequences'

Macron said, “We will do everything so that Russia, the United States, and Europe can cooperate efficiently because our interests are the same".

He further added, "Afghanistan will also need in the times ahead its (people) and Europe cannot alone assume the consequences of the current situation".

UN's Antonio Guterres on Afghanistan crisis

Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, on Tuesday, August 17, has appealed to the world to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deportations. On August 16, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had held its second meeting on Afghanistan in 10 days, as the country was taken over by the Taliban capturing Kabul.

He has said, “I remind all parties of their obligation to protect civilians, I call upon the Taliban and all parties to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons."

