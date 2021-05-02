France: Yellow Vest Protesters Clash With Police In May Day Rally; 34 Arrested

French police on Saturday arrested at least 34 after tens of thousands of trade unionists, yellow vest protesters, and anti-capitalists clashed with the officers at the May Day rally in Paris, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "My thanks to the police and gendarmes for their actions against those who came not to manifest, but to destroy. As of now, 34 people have been detained in Paris," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter. This figure of detainees was quickly updated to 46 by the French agencies after hooded gilets jaunes [yellow vests] protesters went awry in their movement running a rampage and arsenal in the township.

Several of the 17,000-strong crowd expressed angst via destruction of public property as they flashed banners that read: "Dividends, not unemployment benefits are the income of lazy people," and, "We want to live, not survive”. Moreover, this mob openly flouted the coronavirus protocols such as mask guidance.

Law enforcement officers, as many as 5000, deployed by The Prefecture de Police told local press reporters that on the fringes of May Day labour union march several 'Black Bloc' anarchists filed through the crowd deploying the radical tactics. As violence erupted in the demonstrations that ideally focused on voicing economic justice and unemployment benefits, some aggravated Black-clad protesters smashed the bank branch windows, set ablaze the garbage canisters, and launched projectiles at police. Officers retaliated with tear gas and sting ball grenades at the gatecrashing yellow vest movement that chanted "anti, anti, anti-capitalist”.

[Image Credit: AP]

Demands of 'labour protections' in pandemic

The anti-elite movement that rocked Paris and European nations two years ago, challenging French President Emmanuel Macron’s tenure, flooded the street once again on May 1. Protests swelled across Berlin, Paris, and other European cities, including in Turkey where hundreds were arrested. Black-clad rebels hurled bottles, firecrackers, objects, and stones at law enforcement officers during the march, including in the Neukölln neighborhood of the German capital. Riot police in Germany took several into custody shortly before imposing a curfew, Berlin's Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.

In France’s southeastern city of Lyon, chaotic gilets jaunes gathered in large numbers despite heavy downpours and ransacked the shops and businesses. Protesters told on-ground reporters that the movement opposed the government’s COVID-19 pandemic’s total shutdown that stripped many out of jobs and livelihood. Revolters expressed angst for losing benefits and pensions. Black-clad protesters demanded labour protections in midst of economic turmoil due to pandemic as they marked May 1 as International Labor Day.

[Image Credit: AP]

[Image Credit: AP]

[Image Credit: AP]

[Image Credit: AP]

[Image Credit: AP]