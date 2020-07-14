France agrees to increase healthcare workers' pay after months-long protests

After months of constant protests, France’s government has agreed to hike the salaries of healthcare workers. Hailing their massive contribution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Macron led government has agreed for a pay rise worth eight billion euros. According to reports, the hike would benefit nurses, care workers and medical staff. In addition, around 450 million euros have been reserved exclusively for doctors working in the public sector.

On July 13, the groundbreaking deal was signed between trade unions and the French PM after seven weeks of fraught negotiations. Meanwhile, France, which is moving towards normalcy has reported 30,032 fatalities, as per the latest tally by John Hopkins University.

'Share of responsibility'

Prime Minister Jean Castex, who signed the agreement said that it was a “historic moment for the French health system. He further hailed the deal saying that it was the first recognition for everyone working in the frontline of the pandemic.

"It's also a way of catching up the delay for each and everyone - including perhaps myself - has their share of responsibility," he said adressing French people.

This comes as the terrace of the iconic French monument Eiffel tower recently opened for parties giving another reason for people to rejoice amid the coronavirus pandemic. France, which has reported 209,640 cases till now, closed the tower in mid-march. After infections in the country plunged, it was reopened for public on June 25.

According to official records, the architectural masterpiece gets around seven million visitors every year out of which 75 per cent foreign tourists. However, with a pandemic, most of the visitors in the future are expected to be from France.

