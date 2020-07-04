France's Ex-PM Edouard Philippe Faces Inquiry Into Coronavirus Response

A French court has now launched an inquiry into the government’s handling of coronavirus response which will probe the role of senior figures including former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. The 49-year-old leader resigned from the post on July 3, paving the way for lesser-known civil servant Jean Castex.

As many as 90 complaints were filed against top government officials but the Court of Justice of the Republic, which only deals with ministerial misconduct, threw out 44 complaints. The court retained the accusation of “failing to fight a disaster” and disposed of other allegations including manslaughter and endangering lives.

If the top officials are tried and convicted on the charges, they could face up to two years in jail and fine. The other government officials who face the inquiry include Health Minister Olivier Veran and the former health minister, Agnes Buzy. France has reported over 166,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 30,000 deaths related to it so far but has managed to flatten the infection curve.

Rising popularity of Philippe

On July 3, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex as new Prime Minister after Philippe handed over his resignation. The Élysée Palace announced that Castex has been given the charge to form the new government after the acceptance of Philippe’s resignation.

Édouard Philippe “will remain, with other members of the government, to deal with current matters until the nomination of a new government,” the Élysée said in a statement.

Philippe was at the forefront of coronavirus crisis and became popular for his detailed briefings on measures implemented by the government. He was known for keeping a calm and reassuring outlook while announcing lockdown rules and other unpopular regulations that were necessary for containing the virus.

Philippe was recently re-elected as mayor of Le Havre with a large majority and the local election results for Macron’s party didn’t augur well with Phillipe’s rising popularity. According to media reports, Philippe had started to outshine Macron with his handling of the health crisis, enough for the French President to announce radical changes in the government.

