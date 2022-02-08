France's Finance Minister Claims Nord Stream 2 Launch May De-escalate Tensions With Russia

Bruno Le Maire, France's Minister of Economy and Finance, said that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is one of the essential elements for overcoming the crisis in relations with Russia, in an interview with France Inter radio station. Moreover, the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Moscow, according to the Finance Minister, was "more than necessary." He also mentioned that European nations and the US have opposing viewpoints on the Ukraine problem.

"The opening of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is one of the key points of talks and the way out of the crisis in relations with Russia. This is a strategic issue. This is the only opportunity for de-escalation. The escalation of the conflict will provoke a new hike in prices for gas and electricity. We want to avoid it," Le Maire told the radio station.

Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to the start of the meetings, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that engagement with Russia was more important than ever. He said that he believes that the only way to ensure security and stability on the European continent is through discussion.

Macron claims his meeting with Putin aided in preventing further escalation

As Russia's aggression against Ukraine reached new heights, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin had aided in preventing further escalation. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Macron, who met with his Russian counterpart Putin on Monday, told reporters that he never expected Putin to make any gestures on the issue.

"For me, it was about 'locking the game' in order to prevent an escalation and open up new prospects. For me, this goal has been achieved. France has strengthened its credibility," Sputnik quoted Macron as saying.

The French President's discussion with Putin took place at a time when Moscow is rumoured to be planning an invasion of Ukraine. Macron called Putin earlier this month for a 30-minute conversation on the growing tensions. However, according to local media reports, Putin did not fully agree at the time.

Notably, before Macron's visit to Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had visited Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was said to have offered to mediate. Erdogan's plan was reportedly rejected by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)