France's Macron Convenes Crisis Meeting As Pension Protestors Block Entry To Louvre Museum

Protesters rallied against French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, storming the iconic Louvre museum in Paris and disrupting access for visitors on Monday. With many waving union flags, the demonstrators amassed outside the museum to voice their opposition to the government's decision to raise the retirement age. Amid the unrest, one protester quipped that "the Mona Lisa is on strike", The National News reported. The demonstration occurred as Macron convened a crisis meeting with government ministers, following his recent use of a special provision to force the pension reform through parliament without a vote. Despite the passage of the law, unions remain steadfast in their resolve to stage mass protests until the government relents.

The French unions have announced plans for another major protest on Tuesday, marking the tenth such mobilization since demonstrations began in mid-January over the contentious pension reform bill. The legislation, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, has prompted widespread public opposition. Despite this, President Emmanuel Macron, whose approval ratings have taken a hit, has defended the measure, acknowledging the unpopularity it has generated.

French PM defends the reforms

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stated that while there are no plans to withdraw the legislation, she remains open to renewed dialogue with union leaders in an effort to resolve the dispute. "We have to find the right path... We need to calm down," the PM said in a statement on Sunday. Videos posted on social media revealed that a group of demonstrators managed to breach security barriers and marched through the halls of the Louvre on Monday, as part of the ongoing protests.

Regardless of the political situation, the French have taken social disdain and stoicism to an art form, to a level never before accomplished. https://t.co/tCzhzvwGYl — Dr S Maitra (@MrMaitra) March 25, 2023

A coalition of unions, including the General Confederation of Labour and the Solidarity, Unitary and Democratic Union of Culture, joined forces with Louvre staff to stage a protest against the pension reform plan. Some protesters carried flags as they gathered peacefully at the foot of the Louvre's glass pyramid, voicing their opposition to the proposed increase in retirement age to 64. Tourists waiting to enter the museum expressed frustration at the disruption caused by the protest, with one Mexican tourist calling it "ridiculous." Another visitor from London sympathized with the protesters, but expressed disappointment at not being able to see the "Mona Lisa."