France's Macron Express Grave Concern About Navalny's Health, Ukraine In Call With Putin

France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Monday expressed “grave concern” about the detained Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny’s health, and asked Moscow to defuse tensions with Ukraine in a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Office of the French President Elysee Palace said. The French president urged the Russian leader to respect the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner’s “fundamental rights”, according to Macron office’s statement. The French President’s concerns came amid suspension of protests for Navalny by Moscow’s chief prosecutor on Monday, as well as halting of all activities at his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other offices pending a court hearing that might declare the said firms as ‘extremist anti-government groups. The decision was announced after Moscow's Chief Prosecutor Popov D.G. reviewed audits related to Navalny’s political offices, according to Russia’s state-run agencies.

Macron told his Russian counterpart that he was seriously worried about the wellbeing of Russia’s human rights critic Navalny who had, on Friday, ended the hunger strike after he was given access to medical assistance. This wouldn’t be the first time that the French President questioned Moscow about its treatment of Navalny as earlier, last year, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Russian counterpart to throw light on the circumstances of the “attempted murder” of Kremlin critic, and who was responsible [hinting at Russia]. He had demanded transparency from the Russian administration about the Novichok nerve agent, telling Russian President Putin that the agent was “in contravention of international norms on using chemical weapons.”

Macron expresses support to 'EU Partner countries'

Further, in the telephonic conversation, Macron expressed support for France's European “partner countries” in lieu of Russia’s departure of Italian envoys and at least 20 Czech diplomats, in the past week. The French leader also asked Putin to defuse tensions with Ukraine by withdrawing the troops and heavy weaponry from the border near the annexed Crimea. Macron said: “Russia must commit in good faith and in a sustainable way to a reduction in tensions with Ukraine, by a concrete withdrawal of troops and heavy equipment at the border, a clear reaffirmation of the ceasefire and a credible relaunch of dialogue.” Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran had accused Russia of a massive military build-up with roughly 110,000 troop deployment at the Ukrainian border in the estimate. Moscow had ordered the battalions to return to their bases, leaving some trucks, artillery and tanks on the border.