As the Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Emmanuel Macron as the duo shared a warm hug on Friday for the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations. Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to France.

Bastille Day holds significant importance in the French culture as it commemorates the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The parade on Bastille Day is considered the highlight of the festivities.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron share a warm hug as the latter arrives for the Bastille Day parade at Champs-Élysées in Paris.



PM Modi is attending the parade as the Guest of Honour.

A contingent of 269 members from the Indian tri-services is actively participating in the parade. Additionally, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be part of the flypast during the event, along with French jets.