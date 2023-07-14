Last Updated:

WATCH: France's Macron Hugs PM Modi As Duo Attends Bastille Day Celebrations At Champs-Elysee

PM Narendra Modi greeted French President Emmanuel Macron with a warm hug as he arrived at the Place de la Concorde for the Bastille Day parade.

Europe
 
| Written By
Digital Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit side by side and observe the Bastille Day parade | Image: ANI/Screengrab


As the Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Emmanuel Macron as the duo shared a warm hug on Friday for the Bastille Day parade, which is part of the French National Day celebrations. Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to France.

Bastille Day holds significant importance in the French culture as it commemorates the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The parade on Bastille Day is considered the highlight of the festivities.

A contingent of 269 members from the Indian tri-services is actively participating in the parade. Additionally, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be part of the flypast during the event, along with French jets.

READ | India is a model of diversity: PM Modi to diaspora in Paris | Top quotes
READ | PM Modi airmails best wishes to India for Chandrayaan-3, 'Mission carries our dream'
READ | In Pics | PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Legion of Honour, France's highest award
READ | Macron extends greetings on Bastille Day as he welcomes PM Modi as 'guest of honour'
READ | PM Modi receives a grand welcome as 'Guest of Honour' at the Bastille Day Parade
First Published:
COMMENT