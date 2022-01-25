France's Macron Raises Concern Over Situation Near Ukraine Border, Calls For De-escalation

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine soared to a new height, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his grave concern about the intention of Moscow and stressed on the need to work collectively for quick de-escalation of the current situation, Sputnik reported. According to the news agency, the statement from the French President came during a video conference organised at the initiative of US President Joe Biden to discuss the matter of Kyiv. As per Sputnik, the meeting on Monday was attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the leaders of Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland.

"President Macron expressed his deep concern over the situation on the Ukrainian border and the need to work collectively to de-escalate it quickly," the Elysee Palace said in a statement released on Tuesday. "This de-escalation must involve strong, credible warnings to Russia, requiring constant coordination among European partners and allies, as well as a stepped-up dialogue with Russia, which we are in the process of conducting," added the statement.

It is worth mentioning the emergency meeting of top world leaders was organised amid the looming threat of Russia's intention to invade Ukraine. According to a report released by the US intelligence, it claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine".

NATO deploys ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe

Amid soaring tension between the two nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) informed that it’s putting extra forces on standby and deploying more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe. . According to the news agency, the intergovernmental military alliance averred that it's beefing up its “deterrence” presence in the Baltic Sea area. As of now, Denmark said it has sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deployed F-16 warplanes to Lithuania while Spain informed it sent ships to join NATO’s standing maritime force and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. However, France said it was ready to send troops to Bulgaria. Earlier, US President Joe Biden asserted that Washington is weighing the deployment of troops, warships, and aircraft to NATO allies, reported news agency Sputnik.

(Image: AP)