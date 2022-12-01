France's Macron To Be The Guest For The First State Visit Under Joe Biden’s Presidency

After a long pause due to COVID-19, the grand old US-France diplomatic spectacle has witnessed a revival as French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake the first planned state visit to America under Biden's administration. Recently, the two Presidents met at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia and now they are proceeding with the renewal of the bilateral relationship of US-France. The relationship between the two Presidents had been rough, initially. But now there has been some improvement in the relationship with France which has been a European ally in the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The talks will include Oval Office talks, a glitzy dinner, a news conference, and more importantly, will discuss critical issues.

US- France ties after Covid era

Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden have a long agenda to be discussed at the White House, including Iran’s nuclear program, China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, and growing concerns about security and stability in Africa’s Sahel region, as per the statement released by U.S. and French officials. Both countries have been working to maintain economic and military support for Kyiv as it tries to curb Russian forces. Macron is considered the “dynamic leader” of America’s oldest ally, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, while explaining Biden's decision to welcome the French President. “If you look at what’s going on in Ukraine, look at what’s going on in the Indo-Pacific and the tensions with China, France is really at the center of all those things,” Kirby said. Further, he concluded that President Biden felt that this was the right and appropriate country to start with for the state visit.

After landing in Washington, Macron on Wednesday is scheduled to visit NASA headquarters with Vice President Kamala Harris and talks with Biden administration officials on nuclear energy. On Thursday, Macron will attend a private meeting with Biden followed by a news conference and have plans to visit the State Department and Capitol Hill. Both Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron will be entertained by Grammy winner Jon Batiste and will have a state dinner. Then the French delegation will head to New Orleans which is scheduled for Friday, where he will announce the plans to promote and support French language education in U.S. schools, according to French officials.