France’s Notre Dame Cathedral Declared Stable And Secure For Reconstruction

France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is now stable and secure enough to allow the artisans to start rebuilding it, the government agency overseeing its reconstruction announced on 18 September 2021. The Saturday statement came after more than two years of fear that the medieval monument will be reduced to the ground as a devastating fire tore through its roof and its spire collapsed. The work to secure the structure began the day after April 15, 2019, fire and is now declared complete.

The securing of Notre Dam witnessed the contribution of carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics among others. Reportedly, they utilised special temporary structures in a bid to safeguard the iconic towers of the monument along with vaults and walls of the roofless structure. A special “umbrella” was also used to protect the cathedral from the weather.

Bidding with companies for restoration to begin

The government agency’s statement has also said that negotiations will kickstart soon with companies bidding to take part in the massive reconstruction effort. As per the report, it will include around 100 different tenders for various projects. The work to restore the Grand Organ is slated to begin in the fall while other works are expected to start in the winter. The organ’s 8,000 pipes were dismantled and sent to the builders across France.

The agency is working towards French President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of allowing visitors to Notre Dame back by 2024 after it was shut down over two years ago. In 2024, Paris will also host the Olympics.

The agency announced the completion of post-fire safety work over the weekend when France celebrates ‘Heritage Days’ when historical landmarks, government buildings and other sites are open for the public. Until Saturday, the focus of the authorities was concentrated on making the cathedral safe before restoration. The workers ensured the safety of the cathedral by removing 40,000 pieces of scaffolding that were damaged in the blaze.

IMAGE: AP

(With AP inputs)

