France's Parliament Passes Draft Bill To Extend COVID Health Pass To July 2022

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the French parliament on Friday passed a draft bill that extends the use of 'health pass' to 31st July 2022. As per the Xinhua report, the draft bill was passed by 118 to 89 votes in the French National Assembly. It would allow French Prime Minister Jean Castex to issue a decree mandating the health pass in some places as per the situation of Coronavirus spread in the European nation.

The draft bill also allows the head of the French government to restrict or prohibit travels, direct the closure of shops and places that are open to the public and even order a curfew or a lockdown to contain COVID spread. Additionally, the media report stated that the draft bill permits the school teachers and other secondary school principals to learn about the students' status of vaccination against Coronavirus.

However, according to the opposition, the authorities determining vaccination status of students as a breach of medical confidentiality.

The health pass proves that the person has had both the doses of COVID vaccine or has recently recovered from coronavirus infection. It also proves if its holder has tested negative for the disease. The same health pass has been compulsory for gatherings of over 50 people in leisure as well as cultural centres since July 21.

Some of the French lawmakers on May 12 supported Macron’s plan to unveil a new COVID-19 'health pass' even as the deputies resisted the move saying it was discriminatory for those who were yet to receive the vaccination.

Macron to address the nation on Tuesday

As COVID-19 witnesses a resurgence in the country, French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the nation on Tuesday. The French government said that Macron will be talking about the Coronavirus cases and the economic reform programme.

Just in the past month, the COVID cases have accelerated strongly. The new cases are rising in double-digit percentages from last week.

As per reports, the seven-day average of daily infections now stands at over 6,200, up from less than 4,200 in early October. According to World Health Organization (WHO), as of 6 November, France has confirmed 6,966,140 cases of COVID-19 and 115,431 casualties.

(IMAGE: AP)