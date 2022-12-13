Freed Russian Arms Viktor Bout Joins LDPR Ultranationalist Party

Russia's FSB agent and dangerous arms dealer dubbed as "Merchant of Death," Viktor Bout, who was recently swapped by the United States in exchange with WNBA Basketball star Brittney Griner, has joined the pro-Kremlin far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR). In the footage on Telegram, LDPR’s leader, Leonid Slutsky, is seen thanking the Kremlin loyalist for joining the political party. Bout's decision to join the Liberal Democratic party could lead him to win a seat in the Russian parliament. Founded in 1991, the LDPR propagandizes the ultranationalist and xenophobic ideology that seeks to unite the so-called countries of the former Soviet Union USSR.

“I want to thank Viktor Anatolievich [Bout] for the decision he has made and welcome him into the ranks of the best political party in today’s Russia," Liberal Democratic party leader, Leonid Slutsky said in the video shared on Telegram.

Before he joined politics, Bout was seen giving interviews to the state news media channels last week. He was then spotted on stage at a political event where he officially joined the ultranationalist party in what is being seen as a symbolic move for Russians. "It's proof that Russia doesn't abandon its people," Tatiana Stanovaya Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the founder and head of the political analysis firm R.Politik, said in her analysis with the NBC news agency.

"He [Bout] has a lot of doors which are open in front of him," she said. Putin considers the "merchant of death" as a patriot who served the motherland. "For Putin, personally, he's a hero. So he must be welcomed in Russia as a hero and he must have all the opportunities to settle his life the way he would like to," the analyst explained.

Who is Viktor Bout?

The convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Anatolyevich Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison until 2037 after he was convicted by a Manhattan federal court trial jury in 2012. Bout, a well-known Russian weapons trafficker, was arrested by the United States in 2008 on 'terrorism charges.' He was convicted on four counts that included conspiring to kill American citizens and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. The Russian man was accused of selling weapons "illegally" to Colombian rebel group Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (Spanish acronym FARC) which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US State Department back then.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in March 2008 based on a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court. He was charged with four indictments in May 2008. The Russian arms dealer was extradited to the Southern District of New York in November 2010. He was also charged for conspiring to acquire and use anti-aircraft missiles and providing material support to the foreign terrorist organization in the three-week jury trial presided by US District Judge Shira A. Scheindlin.