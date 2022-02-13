The so-called “Freedom Convoy” which started in Ottawa in mid-January has now spread to France as the demonstrators made it past the police checkpoints in central Paris on Saturday. According to CNN, the convoy protesters completely blocked the traffic in the French capital before they were subjected to officers firing tear gas. It is to note that the rallies against France’s COVID-19 vaccine pass follow Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ which saw truckers demonstrating against the vaccine mandate, Coronavirus restrictions and the Liberal government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While authorities in Paris and Brussels announced a ban on the convoys on Thursday, around 7,200 police officers and military police were deployed to various locations across the French capital for three days. The demonstrators planned to come across France from five main routes towards the city highlighting their plan to drive north to Brussels, reported the media outlet citing a man produced by French convoy organisers.

What are Freedom Convoy protests?

Starting in Canada, the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests mainly involve drivers reaching the capital of the country to demonstrate against the COVID-19 measures taken by the government. Following a drive across Canada for at least a week, the convoy of huge trucks had arrived in Ottawa to demonstrate against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions placed by the Trudeau-led government. That protest was dubbed as ‘Freedom Convoy’ and it brought the entire world’s attention to Canada.

The scenes emerging from Canada have also been deemed similar to the chaos that the United States witnessed when the pro-Donald Trump protesters blasted inside the Capitol Hill building. However, shortly after the demonstrations started, they snowballed into the chaos that impacted the trade and the normal life of the residents. The protesters in Canada were reported to have harassed the members at a shelter facility. Moreover, the authorities had even launched a criminal investigation after the alleged “desecration” of monuments.

How did they reach France after Canada?

Inspired by the Canadians who blocked major US-Canada highways and the capital city, the truckers and motorists from across France answered the call to converge on Paris on Friday. The rallies are planned against the COVID-19 vaccination pass that France requires to enter the restaurants and several other public places. According to AP, the protesters weaved toward Paris from north, south, east and west while waving and honking at onlookers from their car windows. Some of the convoys even sought to avoid the police detention by travelling local roads instead of taking the journey from the major highways into Paris.

Reportedly, the truckers protesters in France also waved French flags and shouted “freedom”. According to AP, the action taken in France does not have a single leader or goal but it comes just months after the demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron’s government’s vaccination rules were waning.

What measures did authorities take in France?

In order to tackle the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in France, armoured police vehicles, riot police vans and over 7,000 police officers were deployed at tollbooths around Paris including Champs-Elysee avenue and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade. According to AP, the police even stopped and checked select vehicles and threatened heavy fines and other punishments for those who violate the protest ban. Authorities said that the measures were essential to prevent “risk to public order”.

The media outlet even stated that a French far-right leader, Florian Philippot was able to use the global attention to the Canadian trucker protest to reinvigorate his own small movement which included holding small rallies against vaccination rules and centrist French President.

“You put armoured vehicles in front of the people ... Free France isn’t armoured vehicles, it’s (freedom) convoys,” he told a rally in southern Paris on Friday, where his followers held a “freedom party” and gathered bananas, chips and beer to provide to convoy drivers who were yet to arrive.

The demonstrators even indicated that the protest could expand to Brussels as some of them were planning a journey to the European Union (EU) capital. Even Belgian authorities banned the threatened blockade along with a similar convoy planned for Friday in Vienna was cancelled.

Is any other ‘Freedon Convoy’ in planning?

Days after Canada was engulfed in the chaos linked to ‘Freedom Convoy’, United States President Joe Biden is facing the possibility of truck driver protests just like the ones taking place in Ottawa over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. According to The Hill, the US Department of Homeland security (DHS) on Wednesday warned police partners of demonstrations similar to the ones taking place in Canada. DHS also noted that the potential protests can even disrupt the Super Bowl or the State of Union address.

The media outlet quoted a DHS memo shared with police partners as saying that the agency “has received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March”.

The DHS warning police partners came in the backdrop of Canadian lawmakers, expressing increasing worry over the economic effects of the disruptive protest against the COVID-19 mandate organised by truckers. The so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ also blocked one of the busiest US-Canada borders.

